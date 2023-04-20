BENNINGTON — The proposed Benn Hi project will be the focus of Monday night's Bennington Select Board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
The full agenda and packet for the meeting can be accessed in paper form at the Bennington Free Library and online at benningtonvt.org/government/select_board/index.php.
The main agenda item will be an update and discussion by town staff and Hale Resources on the Benn Hi project. This is the fifth public presentation at a Select Board meeting since the project was added to the priority list for American Rescue Plan Act funding. An extensive public comment process was used to determine top priorities for the community. More information can be found at benningtonvt.org/community/arpa_priorities.php.
The Benn Hi project is a public-private partnership between the town of Bennington and Hale Resources. Plans call for renovation of the former high school/middle school on Main Street into a multi-use complex that would include community assets such as the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and recreational space, along with space for community partners, new housing and a child care center. The project would use up to $2.2 million dollars in ARPA funds that have come to the town.
At the meeting, the Select Board and community will be brought up to date on renovation plans, tenants and partners, and success in finding full funding for the project. After the presentation, the Select Board will invite the public to take part in a conversation about the Benn Hi project.
The Bennington Select Board meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, contact Paul Dansereau at pdansereau@benningtonvt.org or call 802-447-9715. If you are unable to join in person, CAT-TV generally is able to provide live coverage of the meetings.