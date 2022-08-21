WESTON — Weston Theater Company presents Steel Magnolias now through Sept. 4 at the Weston Playhouse.
The play is described as follows: Tough as steel. Exquisite as Magnolias. Six friends gather for hairdos, manicures, juicy gossip, and witty banter in Truvy’s salon. Anybody who’s anybody is a regular. Through thick and thin, these women form friendships strong as steel — friendships they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes.
Director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley says “Steel Magnolias is a story about community. This group of women gather every Saturday morning to gossip and tease and support each other (and yes, make their hair look fabulous) and Truvy’s salon becomes a second home for all of them. It’s especially joyful to tell this story as we climb out of the pandemic when we are craving these kinds of neighborly spaces.”
Currently the BOLD Associate Artistic Director at Northern Stage in White River Junction, Sarah Elizabeth Wansley is making her directing debut at Weston.
The play stars Weston alums Amy Van Nostrand as M’Lynn, Thurdsay Farrar as Clairee, Dorothy Stanley as Ouiser, and introduces Almeria Campbell as Truvy, and Nyla Sostre as Annelle, and Lexi Lapp as Shelby to Weston audiences.
The Weston Playhouse is located at 703 Main Street. Adult tickets range from $50-74. “Pick Your Price” Subscription tickets start at $39. Discounts are available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents. Prices do not include sales tax.