WESTON — Wilder Memorial Library moved closer to its goal of expanding its 200-year-old building.
The town and the local non-profit Friends of the Weston Community, Inc. purchased the so-called Riverside house on the half acre next to the library from John and Christina Coughlin, who offered the property to the library at a price below the assessed value.
Library Director Jessica Clapp said the library recently completed a survey asking Weston residents what a future library should include to better serve the community. The overwhelming response was that the library needs a bathroom, community space, parking and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant access between the floors of its historic building.
“To enable a modest expansion of the library, some parking and a bathroom, we will need a water and septic system, and a few parking spaces. We can’t get this done in our current building, which is on a postage stamp lot without room to expand,” Clapp said.
The Friends organization will hold the property and undertake the demolition of the house, installing water and septic and creating a few off-street parking spaces. Once that is done, the property will be turned over to the Town of Weston for the library’s use.
“We are grateful to the Coughlins for offering their property to us. Acquiring the Coughlin property will make the library expansion possible,” Clapp said. “Expanding the library will take several years, but now we are on the way.”
For more information, please visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org.