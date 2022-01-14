Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.