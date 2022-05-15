LONDONDERRY -- West River Sports will host a family friendly fundraiser featuring a concert, food trucks, and cross country skiing on Saturday, June 4 at Magic Mountain in Londonderry. This event aims to bring the community together to enjoy a fun afternoon of great music, food, drink, and snow, all while raising money for local youth sport.
This inaugural event will feature music from Zach Nugent, a Vermont native and nationally acclaimed guitarist, vocalist and collector. There will be an assortment of food trucks and local beverages. Snow has been stored in an on-mountain snow farm for a big air nordic ski jump between sets for anyone who wants to show off their nordic freestyle skills.
“We live in a unique community with great access to the mountains and outdoors. West River Sports strives to cultivate a life long passion for the outdoors for the area’s youth via soccer and X-C skiing. This event aims to celebrate that, while also raising money to further our mission for years to come” said Ethan Foster, West River board member.
The event is sponsored by donations from Vermont Foam Insulation, Merrill Lynch, Hunter Excavating and event host Magic Mountain.
Tickets can be purchased online at link on West River Sports website www.westriversports.org.
Register soon as space is limited. The event will take place rain or shine.