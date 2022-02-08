LONDONDERRY — If you're an artisan or grower, take note. Vendor applications for the 2022 summer season of the West River Farmers Market are now available.
Apply through the market website, at westriverfarmersmarket.com/vendor-application by March 1.
Applicants are expected to review the updated 2022 Market Rules & Vendor Agreement before applying. The market accepts applications from vendors who produce agricultural products, prepared foods or crafts, and vendors who provide services. All goods sold must be handmade, grown or produced by the vendor.
All vendors must be sure to also send in their $25 application fee along with their application. Applications and the $25 fee are due by March 1. All vendors will be notified on April 1 regarding their application acceptance. Details about vendor fees can be found on the website. Any questions regarding the application process can be directed to the market email, westriverfarmersmarket@gmail.com
The West River Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from Memorial Day Weekend to Columbus Day Weekend at the Junction of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry.