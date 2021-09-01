MONTPELIER — The Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report will hold the first of two public hearings from 5-7 pm. on Wednesday in Room 11 of the Vermont Statehouse.
Participants may testify in person or remotely through Zoom.
Anyone interested in testifying, in-person or remotely, should sign up in advance of the hearing through the following online form: https://legislature.vermont.gov/links/pupil-weighting-factors-public-hearing.
Registration will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday or at 40 participants, whichever comes first. Instructions on how to access and participate in the hearing will be sent once you have signed up for the hearing. The time limit on testimony is expected to be three minutes.
Information on the Task Force’s work and meetings can be found here:
https://ljfo.vermont.gov/committees-and-studies/task-force-on-the-implementation-of-the-pupil-weighting-factors.
The public hearings will be available to watch live on YouTube at the following link:
https://legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming/vermont-joint-fiscal.
For more information about the format of these events, contact Sorsha Anderson at sanderson@leg.state.vt.us. Written testimony can be submitted electronically or mailed to the Task Force on the Implementation of the Pupil Weighting Factors Report, c/o Joint Fiscal Office, 1 Baldwin St.,, Montpelier, VT, 05633.