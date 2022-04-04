BENNINGTON — The Week of the Young Child kicked off in Bennington on Monday morning with a dose of kid cuteness as a group of toddlers picked out toy instruments and marched in not-so-straight lines at the Sunrise Family Resource Center on Union Street.
The heavenly chorus included kazoos, pipes, cymbals, bells, chaos and lots of smiles, played by the preschoolers, ages 1 to 3, who marched to their own drummers around the playground.
The Week of the Young Child is a nationwide annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. The purpose is to focus attention on the needs of young children and their families, laying the foundation for children's success in school and later life.
Gov. Phil Scott issued a proclamation from the statehouse, declaring the week of April 2 as Vermont's first-ever Week of the Young Child to recognize the importance of early childhood education in the state.
The proclamation reads, in part, “The state of Vermont is committed to establishing a robust infrastructure of family and children’s services that will save taxpayer dollars, attract new families to municipalities and ensure that families can fully participate in the life of the community.”
The statement acknowledges early childhood educators and family professionals who were frontline workers during the pandemic, and whose services allowed fellow essential workers to return to their jobs.
"The Week of the Young Child is our chance to recognize how important education is in our youngest population," said Anne Simonds, early care and education director at the Sunrise Family Resource Center.
She said the week highlights how valuable the earliest years are in shaping young children and reminds everyone to recommit to making sure that every child experiences the type of environment that supports and promotes their early learning, no matter where that might be.
Monday's controlled chaos lasted for several musical minutes while the kids swapped instruments, eventually abandoning them for the greener pastures of the nearby swing set.