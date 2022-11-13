BENNINGTON -- The Mount Anthony Patriots are champions, and they were certainly treated as such by the Bennington community on Saturday.
Prior to Saturday's Division II championship football game, the team buses were escorted off school grounds at 7:45 a.m. by a line of fire engines and police vehicles. Dozens of fans brought signs, cowbells and their energy as they packed Park Street to wish their team well on their journey north to Rutland.
MAU Nation traveled well to Alumni Field, packing the bleachers as they witnessed a thrilling 24-17 double overtime win over Bellows Falls. It's the program’s first championship since 1994.
An array of fire trucks and police cruisers welcomed the champions back into town, along with hundreds of community members who lined the streets to congratulate MAU on a job well done.
As the bus rolled down Main Street, Patriots coach Chad Gordon was overwhelmed with the amount of support he witnessed.
“It was almost breathtaking the sheer amount of people and business owners coming out and waving," he said.
Mount Anthony athletic director Paul Reif shared how much the community coming together meant to him.
“You have no idea as a football alum, not even just as AD, how much that win yesterday meant,” Reif told the Banner. “The packed streets and police and fire departments afterwards in town … priceless.”
Gordon said the ride back to Bennington and the reception from the town is a moment his players will remember for years to come.
"It's something 20 years from now, these guys are going to remember that bus ride back," Gordon said. "It's an hour ride, but it didn't feel like an hour. The cheering, the excitement, the conversations ... it's hard to describe."