WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williams College Museum of Art will host two more programs in its Curatorial Close Looks virtual series in November. The programs are free and open to the public with Zoom registration.
On Nov. 11, at noon, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, whose site-specific installation Worshipping at the Altar of Certainty is on view through the academic year, will join exhibition co-curators Mallory Cohen, Nidhi Gandhi and Elyse Mack for a conversation. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions throughout the program.
Rasheed, who was born in East Palo Alto, Calif., lives and works in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her work grapples with the poetics, politics, and pleasures of the unfinished. Engaging primarily with text, Rasheed works on the page, on computer screens, on walls, and in public spaces.
On Nov. 15, also at noon, learn about some of the ways Japanese visual culture has been reproduced and transformed across media and through time—from woodblock printing to 19th century photography to contemporary cosplay—with Christopher Bolton, Williams College Professor of Comparative and Japanese Literature; Eron Rauch, artist and critic; and Maggie Wu, PhD candidate at the University of California, San Diego, all of whom are co-curators of the current exhibition Repro Japan: Technologies of Popular Visual Culture. The curators will look closely at some of the works on view while discussing their collaborative process and taking audience questions.
Both talks will be held online via Zoom. To register or for more information, visit artmuseum.williams.edu.
WCMA is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.