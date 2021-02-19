Our webinar “Vermont’s data breach and you: Protecting your personal identity,” brought to you by the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal, is Monday at noon. Watch here or register to watch on Zoom as we discuss the recent Vermont data breach with the state’s top officials and experts on the situation.
Brought to you by the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal, our Vermont news editor, Greg Sukiennik, leads a discussion about protecting your personal identity following the Form 1099 errant mailing with Mike Harrington, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor; Lisa Jensen, assistant director, Consumer Assistance Program, Vermont Attorney General’s office / University of Vermont; and Elliott Greenblott, Fraud Watch coordinator, Vermont AARP.