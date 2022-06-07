MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library is hosting a special event on Saturday at 11 a.m., with the public invited to observe artist Peter Huntoon paint of new piece for his A Day in Vermont project. This event is part of the Green Mountain Festival and Book Sale that will take place June 10-12 at MCL, 138 Cemetery Ave. For details and a schedule of events visit www.mclvt.org.
Huntoon has had lifelong passion for both art and Vermont. In 2013, he launched A Day in Vermont, a free weekly email and artistic love letter to his native state. Each week subscribers receive a brand new painting he has created, celebrating the beauty of Vermont. More than 10,000 subscribers from across the state and around the world, enjoy sharing this artistic adventure — you can too. To subscribe, visit ADayinVermont.com. Huntoon’s work can be seen in the Shire’s area at the Epoch Gallery, the Equinox Resort, and Dorset Inn, as well as private collections and businesses throughout Vermont and around the world.
“In keeping with MCL’s mission to be an inspiring gathering place for everyone, we are excited to offer our neighbors and attendees the chance to witness the thrill of creating art. Peter Huntoon is one of our state’s treasured artists and we are proud to showcase his talents on Saturday,” said Sally Hespe, Director of Advancement. “And don’t forget to drop by the book sale. We have loads of books on art — including how-to’s, biographies on artists, and gorgeous coffee table books.”
Prior to Huntoon’s appearance, children’s author and librarian Angela Burke Kunkel will read her latest book “The Penguin Journey” and lead children in songs and puppet activities at 10 a.m. Also beginning at 11 a.m., kids can drop by to participate in Lego Challenges and other activities.
In the afternoon, Vermont mystery writer Archer Mayer, creator of the Joe Gunther crime series that takes place in Vermont, will be on hand to discuss his latest book, Marked Man, at 2 p.m. Susan Fox Rogers, another of Vermont’s highly regarded authors, will talk about her new book “Learning the Birds” at 3 p.m.
Events are free to the public and authors’ books will be available for sale, along with the more than 10,000 gently-used and like-new books in the sale.
For information and a full schedule of the weekend of events visit: www.mclvt.org.