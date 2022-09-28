WARDSBORO — The late Samuel Hammond of Wardsboro is one of three Vermont residents being honored with a special gravestone plague to commemorate their involvement in the historic Boston Tea Party of 1773.
The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, in partnership with the towns of St. Albans, West Fairlee and Wardsboro, and Revolution 250, a consortium of organizations working together to commemorate the 250th anniversaries of the events that led to American Revolution, will place a commemorative marker at the gravesite of Boston Tea Party participants Adam Beal Jr., William Cox and Samuel Hammond for the first time.
The ceremony for Hammond will be held today from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the West Wardsboro Cemetery on Vermont Route 100. The ceremony will include remarks by Evan O’Brien, Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum Creative Manager; comments by Jonathan Lane, Revolution 250 coordinator, Massachusetts Historical Society; and the ceremonial placement of a commemorative gravestone marker by a costumed actor from the museum.
Ceremonies were held on Wednesday for Beal in St. Albans and Cox in West Fairlee.
Hammond was born in 1748 in Newton, Mass., and was a "teamer," meaning that he owned a team of horses and several wagons that could carry goods between Boston and neighboring towns, and later a farmer in Vermont. In 1770, he married Mary Rogers and had three children. In 1773, he was 25 when he participated in the Boston Tea Party, and a small quantity of tea accidentally lodged in his boot. In the late 1770s, he and his family moved north and were one of the founding settlers of Wardsboro, where he died in 1842.
The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and other organizations are working together to create a series of commemorative programs throughout the entirety of 2023, culminating in a grand-scale, live reenactment celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Boston Tea Party which will be taking place on Dec. 16, 2023.
In the time leading up to the 250th anniversary, additional commemorative markers will be placed at the graves of all 125 known Boston Tea Party participants buried throughout New England and the U.S. To date, a total of 101 commemorative markers have been placed. The image depicted on the marker is inspired by Nathaniel Currier’s "The Destruction of the Tea at Boston Harbor" lithograph created in 1846, a popular and often used artistic representation of The Boston Tea Party. The markers will be on display indefinitely.
Details of all programming and information on a major reenactment celebration will be updated and posted to BostonTeaParty250.com and @bostonteaparty250 on social media.