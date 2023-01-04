MANCHESTER — Your home or business could be saving money with more efficient and renewable energy solutions — and the Dorset Energy Committee wants to teach you how.
The committee is hosting "Save Big In 2023: How the Inflation Reduction Act Can Work For You" at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Manchester Community Library.
"Mark your calendar and come learn to take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity to save substantial amounts of money while taking steps towards clean energy," Jim Hand, Dorset's Energy Coordinator, said of the free session.
This class will lay out the various incentives, rebates and tax credits available on electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as solar, storage batteries and electric service panel upgrades. These opportunities are available for your home, business, nonprofit and to cities and towns.
Bill Laberge of Grassroots Solar will lead the discussion, leaving time for questions.