BENNINGTON -- February’s Walloomsac Walk will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The walk starts at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. Walkers will be able to enjoy the beautiful new benches along the pathway, as well as hot beverages.
The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council has been sponsoring the monthly walks for just over a year. Council-member Spencer Jarrett said, “The near-term focus of the Walloomsac Walks has been to provide an enjoyable, shared community experience, and to raise awareness about needed improvements to the Riverwalk. Our long-term goal is larger. Just as the Interfaith Council unites faith-based organizations to do good on behalf of the whole community, we want the Walloomsac Walks to inspire all residents to work together to tackle our community’s most pressing needs. That spirit of cooperation is a big part of what makes Bennington great.”
The Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month. The walks are pet-friendly, and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the Riverwalk.