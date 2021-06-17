BENNINGTON — The monthly Walloomsac Walk will be held on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. at People’s Park on Depot Street, between Main and River streets. The walk leader will be holding an orange flag.
This leisurely stroll is intended for people and pets of all ages to get to know one another and to enjoy the beauty of the path and the river. There will be refreshments, including free snow cones, and an opportunity for walkers to meet their neighbors. This month’s walk is co-hosted by the Turning Point Center of Bennington.
Walks are held on the third Saturday morning of every month.