BENNINGTON -- This month’s Walloomsac Walk offers a great opportunity for everyone in the community to enjoy the beauty of the Walloomsac Pathway. There will be free snow cones and for kids of all ages and the walk is pet friendly. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk leader will be holding up an orange flag.
This month’s Walloomsac Walk is being co-hosted by Pathways Vermont, whose mission is to end homelessness in Vermont and provide innovative mental health alternatives. After the walk at 11:30 a.m., participants are invited to Mission City Church at 416 Main St. to hear representatives from the organization share how they are helping neighbors struggling with mental health, addiction, homelessness, and other major life challenges. Pathways Vermont’s programs provide flexible, person-centered services that help people access permanent housing and live independently in our community.