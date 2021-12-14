BENNINGTON — Connect with your community outdoors this Saturday.
This month's Walloomsac Walk will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday, and start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main and River streets. The walk leader will hold up an orange flag. Walkers will be able to enjoy the new benches along the pathway, thanks to the hard work of the members of VFW Post 1332 and the town.
This walk is being co-hosted by Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services. The organization works with people who live in or near poverty in Bennington County, helping them meet their basic needs — including food, shelter and access to health care.
Its programs include the Kitchen Cupboard, the Dr. G. Richard Dundas Free Clinic and the Emergency Needs Fund. Natalie Basil, who became the organization's executive director this past April, will join the walk and lead a discussion about the organization's work in the lobby of the Walloomsac Apartments. Refreshments and a snack will be served.
Walloomsac Walks are sponsored by the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council and take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly and everyone is invited to enjoy the paths with their neighbors.