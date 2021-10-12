BENNINGTON — October’s Walloomsac Walk is being co-hosted by the Bennington Senior Center. There will be free snow cones for kids of all ages and the walk is pet-friendly. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street.
The walk leader will be holding up an orange flag.
Carrie Fabricius, the Bennington Senior Center’s director, will share information about the Center, and everyone is invited to 124 Pleasant Street for a tour after the walk.
The Walloomsac Walks began in January 2021 after the murder of Emily Hamann. The walks have brought community members and local organizations together each month and have led to improved safety and beautification, including new security cameras, new landscaping, and initial repair work to benches. More plans are in the works for further improvements.
The Walloomsac Walks are sponsored by the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council and take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the Pathway with their neighbors.