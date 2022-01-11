BENNINGTON -- The Greater Bennington Interfaith Council is reminding people of Saturday's Walloomsac Walk to honor Emily Hamann. The monthly walks began after the tragic murder of Hamann last January along the Walloomsac Pathway. Hamann, a 26-year-old mother, didn’t live to see the collective mourning and community outrage that has led to a successful collaboration among local organizations to improve safety and to beautify the pathway. The increased awareness of these revitalization efforts, plus the commitment of Hamann's family and friends, has made the Walloomsac Walks a much-anticipated monthly event.
Saturday's walk begins at 10 a.m. at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. Walkers will proceed along the Riverwalk to North Street, then south to Main Street, before circling back to the Riverwalk along School Street. Hamann's mother will speak briefly when the walk terminates, at the back entrance to the Walloomsac Apartments. Free hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies will be served.
The Walloomsac Walks are sponsored by the Council and take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the Pathway with their neighbors.