BENNINGTON — The Walloomsac River and Downtown Walk on Saturday will highlight both an individual and an organization working on behalf of the community.
The walk will include a presentation of the third Unsung Hero Award, which recognizes individuals who have quietly gone above and beyond on behalf of the community. Grace Winslow will receive this month’s award. Her contributions include her work to resettle Afghan refugees into the greater Bennington area, her efforts to provide health services to the underserved, and the creation of a cooking program for Bennington Head Start. She also served on the Bennington Police Policy Task Force.
Becky Arbella, Board member of the Bennington Community Market, will highlight the Market’s work to create a welcoming community space, and the new “Pay it Forward” program to help the food insecure.
September’s walk will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m., starting at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will follow the Walloomsac Pathway halfway and then proceed to the Community Market.
Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.
Unsung Hero nominations may be submitted at https://tinyurl.com/bennhero.