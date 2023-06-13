BENNINGTON — This Saturday’s Walloomsac Walk will feature a visit to the Bennington Community Garden, described by organizers as "a beautiful organic oasis in the heart of Bennington that provides a place for people to learn, socialize, and grow food." The event will also feature an informal talk by Master Gardener Megan Herrington.
“The Bennington Community Garden is an amazing place,” said Spencer Jarrett, one of the Walk’s organizers. “It provides community garden plots, and also hosts the ‘Giving Garden,’ which donates free food to those that need it. And there are elevated beds that the kids in the Head Start program plant and maintain. We’re very fortunate to have the Community Garden here.”
The walk will take place at 10:00 a.m. It will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street, and proceed to the Community Garden at Bradford Street and Coolidge Avenue. Those who wish to drive should park at the Rec Center. There will be refreshments and free vegetable starts for all participants.
Walloomsac Walks take place on the third Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.