BENNINGTON — This month’s Walloomsac Walk is being co-hosted by the Bennington Hospitality Center.
The walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and start at the People’s Park on Depot Street, between Main Street and River Street.
The center is a new initiative by a group of local residents who have planned an all-year downtown center available to unsheltered neighbors who need protection from weather extremes during daytime hours.
The group includes Sue Andrews, Marsh Hudson-Knapp, Cindy Krautheim, Mary McGuinness, Aelish Nealon and Dane Whitman.
Members will join the walk and lead a discussion about their work in the lobby of the Walloomsac Apartments. Refreshments and a snack will be served.
The walk leader will be holding up an orange flag. Walkers will be able to enjoy the beautiful new benches along the pathway, thanks to the hard work of the members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1332 and the town.
Walloomsac Walks are sponsored by the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council and take place at at 10:00 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month. The walks are pet-friendly and everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the pathway with their neighbors.