BENNINGTON — Walloomsac River Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night- Abridged,” directed by Lauren Biasi, on Sunday Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., performed at Bennington’s Monument Arts and Cultural Center. The Center is located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington.
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” tells the tale of a ship wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love. The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia's upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible.
This one-night only performance is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center.
Tickets are $10 at the door or at https://wrtc.booktix.com/index.php.