BENNINGTON -- Saturday’s Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will feature a presentation by Alyssa Irizzary, the Projects Coordinator for ACT (the Alliance for Community Transformation). ACT is a substance misuse prevention coalition that works to help youth from throughout the Bennington area in making healthy choices.
“We’re very happy to have ACT with us on this walk,” said Spencer Jarrett of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. “They are bringing a wide coalition of people together to create positive change that will help young people, parents, and the community.”
Saturday’s walk will follow a newly expanded route that loops through the downtown area. The walk will include a stop at Beshara’s Market, which has been serving the Bennington community for over 90 years, and then stop at the Splash Park for the presentation by ACT.
The walk will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will proceed east along the Walloomsac Pathway and return along Main Street.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.