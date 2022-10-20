BENNINGTON — This Saturday’s Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will be attended by seven of the candidates on the ballot in November’s election. Each of the candidates has expressed their interest in meeting and speaking with residents of the Bennington area in an informal setting.
The following candidates have confirmed that they will attend: Sens. Brian Campion and Richard Sears, Reps. Mary Morrissey and Michael Nigro, representative candidate Jim Carroll, and candidates for sheriff, Beau Alexander and James Gulley.
“Some voters are looking to hear directly from the candidates they’re considering,” said Marshall Hudson-Knapp of the Interfaith Council. “Other voters want to know that their voices are being heard. This Saturday’s walk is the perfect opportunity to both hear the candidates and be heard by them.”
This month’s stroller-friendly walk will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will start at the People’s Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will loop through the downtown area and stop at the splash Pad for Q&A with the candidates. Cider donuts and refreshments will be provided.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to come out and enjoy this ongoing community event. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.