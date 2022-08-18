BENNINGTON — Saturday's Walloomsac Downtown River Walk will feature a presentation by the Sunrise Family Resource Center, which offers a range of educational and support services to promote lifelong learning, healthy growth and development.
"We're thrilled to have Sunrise with us on this walk," said Michael Wajda of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Council. "The Walloomsac Walks started with an outpouring of love for a family that had experienced a tragedy. We're glad that Sunrise is providing caring programs for families along a broad spectrum of needs."
This month's stroller-friendly walk will take place at 10 a.m. and will start at the People's Park on Depot Street between Main Street and River Street. The walk will follow a newly expanded route that loops through the downtown area and will stop at the Splash Pad for the presentation by Sunrise.
Walloomsac Walks take place every third Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. The walks are pet-friendly, and people of all ages are invited to join. In the case of inclement weather, cancellation notices will be placed on the Front Porch Forum and the Bennington Blotter.