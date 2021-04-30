BENNINGTON — Jeff Tieman, president and CEO of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, will appear on the May 5 installment of Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," a weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show.
The show will cover VAHHS’s impact on patient care statewide, both throughout the pandemic and beyond.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs at 12 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington.
Tieman has worked in his current position since 2016. Previously, he served as the chief of staff for the Catholic Health Association in Washington, a national organization representing more than 700 hospitals. He worked for four years as a reporter for Modern Healthcare magazine. He earned his master’s degree from George Washington University’s School of Political Management and his bachelor’s in political science from Colorado College. In addition, he serves on the board of the Vermont Food Bank.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. GNAT-TV's Comcast channel 1074 airs the program at 8 a.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Upcoming guests include:
May 12 at 11 a.m.: Dr. Natalie Kwit, state public health veterinarian, will address tick-borne illnesses. Notice the special time!
May 19 at noon: SVMC gastroenterologist David Furman, MD, will talk about common issues of the digestive system.
May 26 at noon: Themarge Small, MD, of SVMC OB/GYN, and Deb Mone, RN, of the SVMC Women's and Children's Department will reflect on their years helping new families deliver babies.
June 2 at noon: SVMC Neurologist Emma Weiskopf will take us inside the brain.
June 9 at noon: Executive Director of Hunger Free Vermont Anore Horton will talk about statewide food security initiatives.
Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.