BENNINGTON — Mark Levine, MD, Vermont's commissioner of health, will appear with Dr. Trey Dobson on Wednesday's episose of "Medical Matters Weekly with Dr. Trey Dobson," Southwestern Vermont Health Care's weekly interactive, multiplatform medical-themed talk show. The two will discuss Levine’s personal perspective of his work in leading Vermont's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
The show is produced with cooperation from Catamount Access Television and airs live at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Viewers can see Medical Matters Weekly live on Facebook at facebook.com/svmedicalcenter and facebook.com/CATTVBennington. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
Levine earned his bachelor’s in biology from the University of Connecticut and received his medical degree from the University of Rochester in New York. He completed a residency in internal medicine, including serving as chief resident in his final year, at the University of Vermont. He completed a fellowship in general internal medicine at the University of North Carolina, which emphasized clinical epidemiology, research training, teaching, and administration of educational programs.
Prior to becoming health commissioner, Levine actively practiced general internal medicine with special interests in solving complex diagnostic dilemmas, health promotion/ disease prevention, screening, and clinical nutrition. He also served in academic roles, including as the associate dean for Graduate Medical Education and Designated Institutional Official at the College of Medicine and the University of Vermont Medical Center.
In his current role, he engages his interest in improving health at the population level through health policy directed at fostering a culture of health and takes great pride in leading the Department of Health’s efforts to fulfill its mission: to protect and promote the best health for all Vermonters.
After the program, the video will be available on area public access television stations. On CAT-TV, viewers will find the show on channel 1075 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Videos and podcasts are on svhealthcare.org/MedicalMatters, as well as YouTube and on many podcast-hosting platforms, respectively.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, email wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVHCMedicalMattersWeekly.