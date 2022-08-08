SHAFTSBURY — A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help locate Hero, a Morgan quarter horse cross who was last seen in North Bennington on Aug. 2.
Vermont State Police were notified last week about the missing horse, who was possibly stolen from the Shaftsbury Hollow area during the day on Aug. 2. Hero is described as being about 60 inches tall, chestnut in color with a black mane and tail, and several markings.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Lacoste at 802-442-542.