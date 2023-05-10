WINOOS — Vermont babies born on May 29 will receive $100 deposits into Vermont 529 college savings accounts opened by the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.
Plus, one lucky Vermonter — baby or not — will be chosen to receive $529 in a college savings account in an online month-long drawing. To enter, visit vsac.org or vheip.org before May 29.
The Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is joining VSAC, which administers Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, to help educate Vermont families about saving for college for their children.
“Vermont hospitals believe that a healthy, vibrant Vermont is possible, and while excellent health care is an essential component, addressing the social determents of health is equally important,” said association President and CEO Mike Del Trecco in a statement. “Specifically, education has a profound impact on population health, and that’s why [the association] partners with VSAC for 529 Day. We know that investments in education will provide health benefits for our children, families and communities.”
A 529 plan is an education savings plan operated by a state or educational institution designed to help families set aside money for future college costs. It is named after Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which created these types of savings plans in 1996.
Vermont’s 529 college savings plan, called the Vermont Higher Education Investment Plan, helps families put their children’s college education within reach. It only takes $25 to open an account. And as you contribute to a Vermont 529 account, you can benefit from tax advantages and a Vermont state income tax credit on savings for education or training after high school.
Research shows that children with college savings accounts are three times more likely to attend college and four times more likely to graduate than children without accounts.
“College savings accounts are clearly a powerful tool,” said Scott Giles, president and CEO of VSAC. “We want to encourage parents to open a VHEIP account and get started early to save for college and other career training. The ideal time to begin saving is between birth and age 5 in order to allow your investment to build over time.”
Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is a public, nonprofit agency established by the Vermont Legislature in 1965 to help Vermonters achieve their education and training goals after high school. The association is a member-owned organization devoted to improving the health status of communities throughout Vermont.