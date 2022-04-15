WINOOSKI – Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is offering a free online webinar on how to appeal your financial aid offer, on Tuesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. Students and families can participate via Zoom by registering at https://www.vsac.org/events/appeal-your-financial-aid-offer-vsac-shows-you-how or by visiting VSAC’s Facebook page. The event also will be recorded and available for viewing later.
Appealing financial aid offers for college is not new. Every year, students and families experience unexpected circumstances that impact their original financial aid award package -- a loss of a job, an increase in family size, an unanticipated medical expenses or other one-time events.
In the era of the current pandemic, this is especially true for many more Vermonters. Families are struggling with a variety of financial and personal pressures caused by COVID-19.
Vermonters who have received a Vermont state grant – or financial aid from the institutions they plan to attend – can “appeal,” or ask for reconsideration of their aid packages.
Panelists include Marilyn Cargill, vice president of VSAC’s financial aid services, research, and marketing; Marcia Corey, VSAC manager of grant and scholarship operations; and Gregory J. Davis, director of financial aid at Champlain College.
In this online panel presentation, parents and students will learn what a financial aid appeal is; how the appeal process works; what qualifies as special circumstances; what documentation is needed; and how to present a compelling request. Bring your questions and get answers from the experts.
Parents and students will have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation, which may be addressed during the live broadcast itself, privately during the broadcast, or in a follow-up 1:1 consultation.
For information about comparing financial aid offers, choosing the right education loan, and putting it all together visit, https://www.vsac.org/college-decision-process
For general information on college and career planning and help with financial aid, go to www.vsac.org/FAFSAfirst and check out our online workshops and events. You can also call VSAC at 800-642-3177, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and online at info@vsac.org.