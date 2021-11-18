WINOOSKI — The Vermont Student Assistance Corp., Vermont’s statewide organization supporting education for Vermonters beyond high school, announced that it has received a significant five-year funding extension for its Educational Opportunity Center, which helps Vermont adult learners connect with college and workforce training.
The $2.9 million federal grant allows the center to continue its work through 2026. The center was founded in 1991 and has helped more than 60,000 adult Vermonters over the last three decades.
Merrilyn Tatarczuch-Koff, VSAC director of Vermont’s center, said the program works with some 1,600 Vermonters each year who do not have bachelor’s degrees and wish to continue their education.
According to Tatarczuch-Koff, center counselors, working with numerous community partners, can help their clients, either virtually, by phone, or in person. Seven statewide counselors offer one-on-one counseling in the way of career exploration, identifying educational and professional certification programs, and connecting with funding sources such as scholarships and grants.
For more information about the EOC program, or to schedule time with a counselor, Vermonters can visit vsac.org/plan/adult-learners or call 877-961-4369.