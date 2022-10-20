WINOOSKI—There’s been a lot in the news lately about student loans, interest costs, and how to pay for college or postsecondary education and certificates in the trades.
One of the first and most important steps to meeting the cost of post-secondary education is filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Citizens don’t have to know what they want to do after high school, but they do need to keep their options open, so file a FAFSA. The information provided will help to decide how much students and their families will be expected to pay for college or career school — and how much financial aid they may receive.
The application process for the 2023-2024 school year began Oct. 1. Students and parents should check with the post-secondary schools about when their specific FAFSA and application deadlines are.
Once the FAFSA is completed, it is then time to apply for a Vermont grant through VSAC. Eligible Vermont students have received from $1,000 to $14,000 for the current academic year, so look for the Vermont grant link on your FAFSA confirmation page to prepare for next year.
Here are some resources to help file for FAFSA:
Check out VSAC’s FAFSA Completion Guide. A step-by-step guide to what information you will need for the forms.
Complete your FAFSA with the “VSAC Shows You How: Filing the FAFSA” webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. VSAC counselors Carrie Harlow and Chris Barry will walk participants through the FAFSA application question by question. Find additional FAFSA resources at vsac.org/ﬁnancial-aid-videos.
Fall FAFSA Filing Drop-In hours will be available October through January 2023 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VSAC, 10 East Allen St. in Winooski. Stop by to work independently on your FAFSA and ask questions to VSAC staff as they arise.
Virtual FAFSA Friday appointments are available from October through January 2023. Note: there will not be FAFSA Fridays on Nov. 11 and 25, and Dec. 23 and 30. VSAC is also offering “In-Person FAFSA Help” appointments on a few additional select days — you will see all available openings for FAFSA Fridays and in-person FAFSA help at VSAC on the registration site.
There are also FAFSA Forms Workshops at high schools throughout the state. Check the VSAC Calendar of Events for more details.
Have a FAFSA question? Call VSAC’s toll-free FAFSA helpline at 833-802-8722 (Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
Remember, the FAFSA is free. There is never a cost to complete the application at fafsa.gov.
The Vermont Student Assistance Corp. provides free counseling to all borrowers. VSAC’s financial aid experts walk students through loan terms, advise on repayment plans, and much more. For questions about student loans, call 800-226-1029, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or by email at info@vsac.org. For information on college and career planning and help with financial aid, go to www.vsac.org/FAFSAfirst and check out the online workshops and events.