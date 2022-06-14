MONTPELIER — With the official start of summer approaching and warmer temperatures on the way, the Vermont Department of Labor and the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) encouraged employers and workers across Vermont to brush up on best practices for heat safety in the workplace.
VOSHA will be holding a webinar on Monday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to provide more information on how employers can protect their workers from heat related illnesses. Those interested can register at https://labor.vermont.gov/event/webinar-protecting-workers-heat- related-illness.
“The most important message we want all Vermonters to know is Water. Rest. Shade. That is the key message around this time of year,” said VOSHA Manager Dan Whipple. “While Vermont may not traditionally be known for its high temperatures, summer heat and high UV indexes can creep up on us and negatively impact our workforce. We want employers and workers, no matter their industry, to know of the steps they can take to prevent heat illnesses from occurring.”
More information on next week’s webinar, as well as additional resources and information from VOSHA on heat safety, can be found at labor.vermont.gov/vosha/heat.