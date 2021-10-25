BENNINGTON — The Southshire Window Dressers program is looking for volunteers for four-hour shifts during the community-build that runs from Nov. 4-10. Volunteers will build reusable, sturdy window inserts for residents in the Bennington area. Volunteers, who should be 16 years or older and will be trained at the beginning of each shift. No prior skill is required. The community-build will take place at the Bennington High building at 650 Main St. Please note that this is a change in location. To sign up as a volunteer, please go to https://bit.ly/wd-volunteer.
This is the first year that the Window Dressers program has been offered in southern Vermont, and we are pleased that the program is at capacity, with orders for 270 window inserts for 23 area households. Approximately one-third of the households were able to utilize scholarship funds to off-set the costs of inserts. The funding for this year’s scholarships were made possible through grants and generous donations by local businesses and residents.
While orders are closed for this year, the Window Dressers program is already taking orders for next year’s community build. Please visit www.windowdressers.org to learn more.