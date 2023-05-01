BENNINGTON — The Bennington Fire Department invites the community an open house on Saturday, May 13. The event will be held at the fire station located at 130 River Street in Bennington, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Come for a tour of the fire trucks, learn how to run a hose line, check out the new ladder truck, and try on firefighter gear. Current firefighters will be on hand to share their experiences and answer questions from the public about what it’s like to be a fire fighter and how people interested in becoming a volunteer can do so.
The short film “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” will be shown at 11 a.m. with free popcorn provided by Bennington Cinemas.
Kids are welcome. In the past the Fire Department has had an active “Junior Firefighters” program. With help from some interested parents and kids, the department would very much like to see that program brought to life again.
Volunteer firefighters are considered a vital part of keeping the community safe. Like a modern day minutemen, men and women donate their time and effort to be true heroes for the town. There are many roles to fill in the Fire Department doing a variety of activities ranging from support to actual front line fire fighting so there is a place for most anyone who is interested in doing this service.
Visit The Bennington Fire Department's page on Facebook.