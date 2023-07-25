HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield, in association with Bennington Community Theatre, will present "Voices of the Fallen" at the Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site on Aug. 5 and 6 on RT-67 in Hoosick, N.Y. Three performances will be presented each day.
“Voices of the Fallen” is a theatrical and historical experience grounded in research. Historically dressed actors will bring to life people from both sides of the conflict who lost their lives at the Battle of Bennington, giving voice to those who did not live to tell their stories.
Among these are the Mohawk leader of the Native contingent that joined the British on their ill-fated raid on Bennington (played by Mohawk actor Steven Thompson.) Other characters include the leaders of the German and Loyalist forces in the Battle, Patriot Militiamen, a Black private in Warner’s Green Mountain Boys, and a Brunswick lieutenant who was among the last to fall, and who hears his wife’s voice through her letters (translated from the original German).
The program is directed by Ingrid Madelayne, and written by Phil Holland, Ingrid Madelayne, and Peter Schaaphok.
Performances will be offered at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Groups of 20 audience members will be guided from one historical character to the next. Guests should be prepared to walk. Some chairs and parasols will be available. Each tour lasts under an hour.
These performances are rain or shine. In case of heavy rain, guests will gather indoors near 30 Caretakers Road, Hoosick Falls.
Space is limited. Tickets are $15 and available via the Bennington Performing Arts Center, www.bpacvt.org. No tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call 518-860-9094.
This program is part of a series of events sponsored by the Friends of the Bennington Battlefield and the Hoosick Township Historical Society, supported in part by a donation from the Tri State Area Federal Credit Union.
“Voices of the Fallen” will have two encore performances at the Bennington Performing Arts Center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with details to follow this fall.