BENNINGTON — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) is looking for hospice volunteers.

VNAHSR volunteers play a critical role in enhancing the end-of-life experiences of people facing serious illness and their families. Volunteers represent all life experiences and are drawn to hospice for a variety of reasons, but the defining characteristics that unite them are compassion and the desire to help others. Their many skills are matched to important tasks within our mission.

VNAHSR provides training for those interested in becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bennington Free Library, located at 101 Silver St. in Bennington. Training is free and open to individuals 16 years of age and older. Volunteers need to pass a background check. No previous hospice or health care experience is required. Pre-registration and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required.

Once training is complete, assignments and schedules are tailored to the volunteer’s geographic and time commitment preferences.

Training Topics include:

Understanding the Hospice philosophy of care

Knowing boundaries when interacting with patients and families

Communicating with patients and families

Understanding basic health and safety precautions

Understanding patient confidentiality

The Benefit of Becoming a Hospice Volunteer.

For more information or to register call Mary at 802.442.0540 or email at mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.

