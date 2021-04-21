RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region has recognized Alicia Elwood, an LNA in the CarePlus program as clinical employee of the fourth quarter of 2020 and Deb Henky, thrift shop associate as non-clinical employee of the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the first quarter of 2021 Janet Hodge, physical therapist was recognized as the clinical employee of the quarter and Sarah Labreque, finance clerk, as the non-clinical employee of the quarter.
Employees of the quarter are selected from nominations submitted by peers and acknowledge employees who go above and beyond their typical job duties and best reflect the agency values of honesty, excellence, accountability, teamwork, leadership, and helpfulness.
Elwood was honored by her patients for her honesty and helpfulness. One patient wrote, “She acts very professional, speaks highly of the VNA, and loves providing care. It is truly an honor to have her in my home.” Henky was recognized for helpfulness and dedication with customers at the Thrift Shop in Manchester. Thrift Shop proceeds benefit home health and hospice care in Bennington and Rutland Counties.
Hodge, a physical therapist, was honored by her patients for professionalism and helpfulness after joint replacement surgeries. One patient noted, “We are grateful for Jan’s advice and professionalism. She is friendly, nice, knowledgeable, and approachable. She made the post-surgical experience a comfortable one.” Labreque was honored for her kindness and helpfulness and for being the consummate team player.
“Alicia, Deb, Janet, and Sarah exemplify the values that are the hallmark of the VNA,” said Jessica Fredette, director of human resources. “All employees, no matter what their role here have an opportunity to have a positive impact on the patients and services we provide. We are honored that these outstanding employees join us in our mission of serving our community.”
“These employees deserve this recognition,” said Sara C. King, CEO. “The past year, especially, has been very challenging, and yet Alicia, Deb, Janet, and Sarah persevered through all the challenges to provide excellent service to our patients and each other.”