RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region will provide grief support services both in-person and virtually every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. at its Rutland office on 7 Albert Cree Drive.
The services are led by Collin Terenzini, the VNA & Hospice's spiritual and bereavement coordinator. Space is limited and must be reserved by calling 802-855-4533. Those who prefer to participate virtually can call 802-855-4533 and request a link to the support group.
“We are here to offer support in your grief journey, to help you know what to expect from the grieving process and how to move on to a 'new normal' after the loss. Although grief is a universal experience, it is a very personal journey,” Terenzini said.
Bereavement support is free and open to the public, and pre-registration is required.