SOUTHWESTERN VERMONT — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) will offer an eight-week grief support program beginning on Tuesday, May 3, with two separate sessions each Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Casella Conference Room at the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region’s Rutland office on 7 Albert Cree Drive.
Led by Chaplain and Spiritual and Bereavement Coordinator Rev. Jesse Bradley, the eight-week program will review grief stages and how to successfully navigate the process from grief to hope for newly bereaved individuals. Those wishing to attend should contact Rev. Bradley at 802.855.4225 or by emailing at jesse. bradley@vnahsr.org
Grief is a natural response to experiencing the death of a friend or loved one. This non-denominational support program will help attendees cope with the many grief reactions an individual may face.
“Our support group is designed to help those navigating through grief in our community by providing hope, healing, and essential coping skills that can better enable them to move forward and thrive even after experiencing loss,” said Bradley.
The course is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
Founded in Rutland, the VNAHSR has grown to include locations throughout Bennington County. VNAHSR is a non-profit, Medicare-certified home health and hospice agency delivering a wide range of advanced medical care with compassion, dependability, and expertise to people of all ages.