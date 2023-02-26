RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, one of the largest providers of skilled home health and hospice services for the state and Bennington County, recognized Jeff Leake, physical therapy assistant as clinical Employee of the Quarter and Melissa (Missy) Brown, human resources generalist as non-clinical Employee of the Quarter.
Employees of the Quarter are selected from nominations submitted by peers and acknowledge employees who go above and beyond their typical job duties and best reflect the agency values of honesty, excellence, accountability, teamwork, leadership and helpfulness.
Leake was honored for his support of his coworkers and his commitment to demonstrating helpfulness by sharing solutions to overcome challenges. A team member recently expressed that a particular challenge would not have been overcome, but for Leake’s persistence in helping to find a solution.
Brown was recognized for helpfulness and teamwork. In her nomination, Brown was praised by a coworker for her thoroughness and attention to detail. “Missy is always a huge help, assisting however she can and being a resource to myself and other employees," read a statement in a news release.
“Jeff and Missy exemplify our values that set the standard for how we treat our patients, our colleagues and our community,” said Jessica Fredette, chief human resources officer. “All employees, no matter what their role here, have an opportunity to have a positive impact on the patients and services we provide. We are honored that these outstanding employees join us in our mission of serving our community.”
“We consider our employees our most valuable resource and recognizing their good work is an integral part of our culture,” said Sara C. King, CEO. “I’m proud to have Jeff and Missy as part of our team, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to providing the best home health care in Vermont.”