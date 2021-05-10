RUTLAND — Sharon Bailey, a medical supply coordinator with the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, has been named the organization's employee of the year. She was one of a number of employees recently honored, VNA & Hospice announced.
Five employees received HEALTH Matters Awards, and 38 employees were recognized for years of service greater than five years, including Ron Cioffi, retired CEO for 40 years of service.
The Employee of the Year Award recognizes an employee whose work exemplifies the value of respect and dignity of the individual, excellence, honesty, fairness and teamwork. In her nomination as Employee of the Year, Bailey was recognized for her extraordinary efforts in managing medical supplies in the COVID-19 environment.
The HEALTH Matters recognition program is an agency-wide initiative whose recipients emulate the core values of Honesty, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership, Teamwork and Helpfulness. Honored were Alicia Elwood, LNA in the CarePlus Program for Honesty; Janet Hodge, Physical Therapist for Excellence, Sandy Eddy, RN for Accountability, Eileen Allen, Customer Service for Teamwork and Gail Lowry, RN for Helpfulness. Retired CEO Ron Cioffi received the agency’s Unforgettable Award.
HEALTH Matters award recipients are nominated by their peers for consistently demonstrating the core values of the agency.
“The dedication and patient-centered commitment shown by our employees is an inspiration. All employees, no matter what role they play, have the opportunity to have a positive impact on the care we provide our patients,” said Sara C. King, CEO. “We are honored that each of them joins us in our commitment to the health of our communities.”