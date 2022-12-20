MONTPELIER — Matt Vernon, Medical Staff President at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, was selected to join the Physician Executive Leadership Institute Foundational Course, which commences remotely in January. Vernon has been practicing in Bennington for nine years. He serves as medical staff president and interim medical director of the cancer center.
The Vermont Medical Society Education & Research Foundation announced Vernon as part of the 2023 cohort of the Physician Executive Leadership Institute, which is offered in partnership with the Daniel Hanley Center for Health Leadership and Lumunos Clinician Well-Being Services with funding from the Physicians Foundation.
Now more than ever before, physicians are being asked to step up and skillfully lead rapid change to ensure the best outcomes for Vermont patients.
“The ‘new normal’ of health care systems require physician leaders who can respond to workforce shortages, mental health crises and surges in new illnesses, and to meet these challenges with both empathy and resiliency,” said VMSERF-Board member and Vermont Medical Society president, Ryan Sexton. “Being a PELI graduate myself, I can tell you firsthand that this course is instrumental in helping these Vermont clinicians become active participants in creating a healthcare environment where patients, caregivers and hospitals thrive.”
This year’s class consists of 13 physicians from a broad range of specialties and employment settings.