Vermont Studio Center announced a virtual talk with artist Jean Shin, as a part of the Visiting Artist Program and Virtual VSC. The online event will take place on Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. on Zoom. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. A private Zoom link will be provided closer to the event.
Recognized for her monumental installations, artist Jean Shin transforms large accumulations of everyday objects into expressions of identity and community engagement.
Shin’s innovative work has been widely exhibited in over 150 major museums and cultural institutions, including solo exhibitions at The Museum of Modern Art in New York, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington DC, Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art in Arizona, Crow Collection in Dallas and Storm King Art Center. Her works have been on view at the New Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Museum of Fine Art Boston, Asia Society Museum, Brooklyn Museum, Queens Museum, Museum of Art and Design, Barnes Foundation, among other prestigious museums. This year Shin has a solo project at Olana State Historic Site in Hudson, NY.
Born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in the United States, Shin attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in 1999 and received a BFA and MS from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. She also received an honorary doctorate from New York Academy of Art. Shin is a tenured Adjunct Professor of Fine Art at Pratt Institute and a recipient of Pratt’s 2017 Alumni Achievement Award. Shin is President of Joan Mitchell Foundation and serves on the Board of YoungArts The National Foundation for the Advancement of Artists.
She lives and works in Brooklyn, NY, and in Hudson Valley.