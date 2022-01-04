WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — For those passionate about climate change, an upcoming event will fit the bill.
The Hoosic River Watershed Association and the First Congregational Church in Williamstown are co-sponsoring "Glasgow on the Hoosic: The Climate Crisis after COP26." This will be a virtual event, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, on Zoom.
A United Nations Climate panelist, a Pulitzer Prize-winning climate author and a zero carbon chairperson will discuss the fallout from the recent UN conference on the climate crisis, held in Glasgow, Scotland.
William R. Moomaw, a former member of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, will speak on the international ramifications of the recent Conference of the Parties. Elizabeth Kolbert, staff writer at The New Yorker and author of "The Sixth Extinction" that won a 2015 Pulitzer Prize will discuss U.S. national climate policy. And Wendy Penner, chair of Williamstown's innovative COOL (CO2 Lowering) Committee, will describe how a town can respond.
Pre-registration is required. Register at least 24 hours in advance of this meeting at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwucOGvpjkvHNASamf5fO0zbOclbvxsYZtm.