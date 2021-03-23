Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Artwork from every grade at Village School of North Bennington will be represented in the Art from the Schools exhibit at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, the school and the Vermont Arts Exchange have announced.

Miniature Easter Island heads by Village School of North Bennington's sixth-grade class are on display at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.

The exhibit opened Saturday, March 20 and will be up until April 22. There are at least several pieces from each grade, including pre-K and distance learners. Sculptures, masks, collages, and paintings are among the artwork.

The museum is located at 930 SVAC Drive, West Road in Manchester. More information and museum hours is available on the SVAC website: www.svac.org/class/art-from-the-schools-2021

