NORTH BENNINGTON -- The Friends of the Village School are holding an online auction from May 13-27, along with a live-viewing auction preview event.
The VSNB auction site is loaded with an abundance of offers, including gift certificates for the Bennington Bookshop, Henry’s Market, a Doula consultation, summer tutoring, custom cakes, and much more; experiences like a half-day of fly fishing with Green Mountain angler and a guided hike to Mt. Monadnock for up to 6 people by John Ulrich and Marlene Driscoll; culinary offerings, including gift certificates to many local restaurants, an exclusive wine pairing dinner for 10 at Pangaea, and more. The school is also offering an opportunity to own on old wooden classroom chair from the North Bennington Graded School. Chairs have been handpainted/decorated by local artists Charlotte Lyons and Sandra Magsamen and by VSNB students under the direction of VAE teaching artists.
On May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to view the many products offered during the Online Auction Preview event, held in the school’s gym on School Street in North Bennington (masks encouraged). Volunteers will also be available to demonstrate how the online aspect of the auction works. In addition, our 4th grade students will be holding a Perennials and Sunflower Plants Sale to support Ukraine efforts. At the same time, the Left Bank Gallery—just across the street on Bank Street— is holding an All Student Art Opening, featuring amazing art pieces created by Village School students under the direction of Vermont Arts Exchange teaching artists.
For more information go to vsnb.org and check out the Village School Online Auction site at www.32auctions.com/VSNB2022.