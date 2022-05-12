BENNINGTON — The Village School of North Bennington is holding an online auction from May 13 — 27, with over 85 offers — many one-of-a-kind.
On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to view the many products offered during our Auction Preview event, held in the school’s gym on School Street in North Bennington (masks encouraged).
Volunteers will also be available to demonstrate how the online aspect of the auction works.
In addition, the 4th grade students will be holding a Perennials and Sunflower Plants Sale to support Ukraine efforts.
At the same time, the Left Bank Gallery — just across the street on Bank Street — is holding an All Student Art Opening, featuring art pieces created by Village School students under the direction of Vermont Arts Exchange teaching artists.
For more information about the auction, go to vsnb.org and check out the Village School Online Auction site at www.32auctions.com/VSNB2022.