BENNINGTON – Bruce Lee-Clark was right.
Speaking on a point of privilege at his final Bennington Select Board meeting two weeks ago, Lee-Clark started with an emotional pitch for us all to appreciate this town where we live, work and play.
“It seems to me that we sometimes or all too often don’t see what a wonderful place this is,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion. “We don’t see that. And we don’t say it to each other, particularly those of us who have been here longer.
“I find that the newcomers around us see it more,” he added. “May I just say let’s try to do better on that.”
As he spoke, I found myself nodding in agreement. Bennington has grown stronger with each passing year – the downtown more vibrant, community events celebrated and well attended, high-end and popular businesses planning to open in the near future, families with children choosing this as their home, affordable housing in the works, historic buildings being preserved and renovated.
The Bennington I visited 10, 20, even 30 years ago, which felt a bit tired, has become a destination town that people seek out for its quality of life. The Banner newsroom at 423 Main is a classic example of old and new – evolving from a dusty, aging upstairs setting to a street-front, bright welcoming downtown business.
But Lee-Clark’s words came back to me as I participated in last weekend’s first-ever community-wide Easter egg hunt at Willow Park. Children seemingly from every neighborhood in the town (and some from nearby communities, as well), showed up with empty baskets and smiling faces.
The 2- and 3-year-olds were adorable as they stood among the eggs, unsure what exactly they were supposed to do. Happy parents pointed to eggs and explained the hunt; each egg was slowly picked up – one egg at a time – carefully studied, and then dropped into baskets.
Two costumed Easter bunnies, including a Bennington Police officer in Easter bunny regalia, were hits. “Bunny, bunny, bunny!” squealed one young boy as he ran with arms outstretched for a rabbit hug. Michael Nigro with Green Mountain Concessions whipped up one cotton candy treat for a boy, which prompted a long line of children and adults to immediately queue up for free cotton candy. Spiderwebs of pink sugar floated on the air.
Older kids focused on finding the ‘golden eggs’ that came with prizes – donated by generous local businesses. Little kids ran around snatching up the 5,000 candy-stuffed eggs. Four-year-old Atlas Kinney found the premier prize – the special egg with a quarter inside, signaling he won a new bicycle. Standing with BPD Chief Paul Doucette and the bike, Atlas held up the quarter to crowd applause.
What the event drove home was the strong, rich community connection that defines the best of Bennington.
Sponsors like MSK, Coggins, the Banner, Tri State Area Federal Credit and the Bennington Museum – joined by other local businesses that provided the prizes – worked overtime to create a memorable morning for local children. The atmosphere was festive; Bennington Police tossed candy and mingled with families; among the children, there were no squabbles or disputes about eggs, prizes or anything else.
This was the first time sponsors have attempted this event, and lessons were learned. The most important was that weather matters – the cold wind at Willow Park meant kids couldn’t really wait around to hunt for eggs and were sent searching earlier than planned. That meant some of the older kids who showed up (correctly) expecting a later hunt start time found the event had ended. We get it; that was a problem that will be fixed going forward.
However, almost universally, the first Easter egg hunt was a good time. Seeing the hillside at Willow Park covered in screaming, smiling kids from all walks of life on a sugar-driven mission felt symbolic somehow of the vitality, vibrancy and optimism of this community at large.
Bennington’s not perfect and not without problems, some of them significant.
But Bruce Lee-Clark was right in noting that we sometimes or all too often don’t see what a wonderful place this is, we too often don’t say it to each other, and we need to do better at that.
Bruce, I’m saying it -- and I’m going to keep saying it.
What a wonderful place this is!